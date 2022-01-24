Amazon, Wondery Acquire Exclusive Rights to ‘My Favorite Murder’ Podcast

Amazon Music and Wondery have acquired the exclusive rights to the hit podcast My Favorite Murder as part of an exclusive ad sales and distribution deal with parent network Exactly Right Media, the companies said Monday.

Episodes of My Favorite Murder, as well as other popular true-crime shows from the network like The Murder Squad and This Podcast Will Kill You, will drop one week early on Amazon Music and Wondery+ before releasing wide on all other podcast platforms. The release schedule mimics a similar deal Amazon secured last June with SmartLess, the podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark have built an enormous following of devoted and enthusiastic fans with the global success of My Favorite Murder,” Jen Sargent, Wondery CEO, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring the show and Exactly Right Media’s entire roster of captivating and entertaining stories to Wondery and Amazon Music.”

Exactly Right Media was founded in 2018 by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, who have hosted My Favorite Murder since 2016. The show has consistently ranked highly on the podcast charts and, as of publication, was Chartable’s No. 4 podcast globally last week and the No. 18 show on Apple Podcast’s U.S. list.

“It’s a dream come true for us to be joining a company like Wondery,” said Kilgariff, the CEO of Exactly Right Media. “Their name is synonymous with hit podcasts and the consistent quality of their work is beyond compare. We’re so grateful for this opportunity to grow the Exactly Right Network with their guidance, support and know-how.”

