Amazon warehouse reportedly evacuated after bomb threat

Employees at an Amazon warehouse in Albuquerque, New Mexico, were evacuated after the facility received a bomb threat.

Local police and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the threat, according to KRQE News 13, which was received Friday night around 5:45 p.m. via a text message to an unnamed worker. 

Employees at the fulfillment center were sent home while the Albuquerque Police Department’s bomb-detecting K-9 unit patrolled the massive facility for explosives, KOAT News 7 reported. 

Amazon could not immediately be reached for comment.

