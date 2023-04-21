Amazon Trolls Elon Musk Blue Tick Plan With Homelander, The Boys Meme – The Hamden Journal

“I’m the Homelander. And I can do whatever the f*** I want.”

It’s The Boys quote Amazon Prime Video turned to as it assesses Elon Musk’s decision to remove blue checks from the accounts of verified Twitter users.

Referencing the Season 2 scene in which Homelander pushes his son off a roof, the streamer imagined Twitter (read Musk) as a maniac supervillain who is capable of anything, even if it appears to be an act of self-harm.

Here’s the scene in full for The Boys fans who need their memory refreshing:

Amazon Prime Video was just one of many notable Twitter users remarking on Musk’s push to get people to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

Stephen King’s blue check remained intact, even though the writer claimed he had not paid for the mark of verification.

My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t.

My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2023

Musk said he was footing the $8-a-month bill for some high-profile figures to keep their blue badges, namechecking King, LeBron James, and William Shatner.

Ben Stiller said it was “quite possibly” time to get off Twitter after his verification was removed. He told other users that he would refuse to pay for a blue check. “I think Elon will be fine,” he said.

Ricky Gervais tweeted: