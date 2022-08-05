Amazon to Buy Roomba Maker for $1.7 Billion. iRobot Stock Soars.

Text size





iRobot makes the Roomba vacuum cleaner.

Courtesy of iRobot





Amazon.com



is on a mini-acquisition spree.

The tech giant said Friday it was buying smart vacuum cleaner company,

iRobot

,

marking its second deal in about the last two weeks.

iRobot



(ticker: IRBT) is being acquired in an all-cash transaction for roughly $1.7 billion, including debt. The deal works out at $61 a share and is about a 22% premium to iRobot’s closing price on Thursday.