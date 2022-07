Amazon Inc. is buying an operator of primary-care clinics, a significant expansion of a similar service the tech giant launched several years ago that underscores its sweeping ambitions in healthcare.

The $3.9 billion deal, including debt, for 1LifeHealthcare which operates a primary-care practice under the name One Medical, is the first major acquisition announced during the tenure of Chief Executive Andy Jassy , for whom expansion into healthcare is a top priority.