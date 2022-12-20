Amazon Studios Thomas Drakhovitch Is Exiting – The Hamden Journal

Amazon Studios is saying goodbye to another exec in the UK.

Original Series Development Executive Thomas Drachkovitch is exiting after seven years in Amazon’s bases in cities such as LA, Mumbai and London, where he worked on the likes of Call My Agent! UK adaptation Ten Percent and Three Pines from The Crown producer Left Bank.

The Hamden Journal understands Drachkovitch’s contract at Amazon had come to an end and has not been renewed, though his stock is high at the studio. He will remain in London but it’s not yet known what his next move will be.

While at Amazon Studios, he focused on developing scripted, unscripted and films in local languages. He was most recently based in India, where he helped Amazon Studios launch its debut original series, which received the country’s first-ever Emmy nominations.

He becomes the latest departure from Amazon Studios in Europe, following the exit of Director of Originals Georgia Brown in August and German Country Manager Kasper Pflüger, who left after six months in post.

In November, The Hamden Journal revealed Amazon Studios had hired Initial Co-Managing Director Cat Lynch as UK Unscripted Executive.

Drachkovitch’s departure also follows majorstructural changes at Amazon Studios in the U.S. and globally under Vernon Sanders, which The Hamden Journal revealed last month. This sees Laura Lancaster, Nick Pepper and Lauren Anderson taking leadership roles in teams focused on SVoD, AVoD and FAST channels.