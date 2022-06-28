Amazon Studios & Prime Video Chief Marketing Officer Ukonwa Ojo Exits – The Hamden Journal

Ukonwa Ojo, who arrived at Amazon Studios and Prime Video close to two years ago as their Chief Marketing Office, is exiting.

During her tenure at the studio, she was a key part of the campaigns for their most watched movie, Coming to America 2, Aaron Sorkin’s 3x Oscar nominee Being the Ricardos, and series The Boys, Wheel of Time and Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad.

Prior to Amazon, Ojo was a former MAC Cosmetics and Coty CMO. At MAC, she focused on customer engagement and product innovation. At Coty, she led P&L, brand development strategy, advertising, innovation, social/digital, design, and media planning/buying. Prior to those posts, Ojo was an SVP at CoverGirl, and held brand and general management positions at Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, General Mills Corp. and Meadwestvaco Corp.

Below find Mike Hopkins, SVP Prime Video & Amazon Studios’ note to staff: