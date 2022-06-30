Amazon Studios Kat Coiro Foreign Relations Nick Jonas Glen Powell Star – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has won a competitive auction for the buddy comedy pitch package Foreign Relations. Kat Coiro is directing a star vehicle for Nick Jonas (Jumanji; The Next Level, Kingdom and the upcoming Jersey Boys Live!) and Glen Powell, who played one of the hotshot pilots in Top Gun: Maverick. Charlie Kesslering (Turned On) will write the script, and Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone are producing, as is Brownstone’s Alison Small, Jonas and Powell. The Hamden Journal recently revealed it as a hot project.

Coiro directed the Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson comedy Marry Me, and she is EP and director of the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law for Marvel Studios and Disney +. She was just tapped to direct The Husband’s Secret for Sony and the first two eps of The Spiderwick Chronicles for Disney+.

UTA and CAA spearheaded the deal.

Powell is repped by CAA and Johnson Shapiro; Coiro by CAA, 3Arts and attorney Dave Feldman; Kesslering by CAA, Mosaic and attorney Michael Auerbach; Jonas is repped by UTA and Schreck Rose.