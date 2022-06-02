Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

by

Shares of Amazon  (AMZN) – Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report have spent most of the year down in the dumps, as it suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 46%.

That, however, has not been the case lately. The stock is up about 2.5% on Thursday and is currently riding a six-session win streak. Amid that stretch, Amazon stock has rallied 20%.

The move comes ahead of the company’s 20-for-1 stock split, which will go into effect on Monday, June 6.

Some have wondered if Amazon is “past its prime” as the stock split nears. Given the way the retail and tech giant’s shares have performed over the past two years, that’s a fair question to ask.