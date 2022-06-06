Amazon Stock Split Steals the Show From Apple. Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

Amazon Stock Split Steals the Show From Apple. Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

by

Amazon’s 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. But why? Aren’t stock splits meaningless?

The answer is more complicated than you may think — especially if you’re an options trader.

Let’s look at the different ways Amazon’s split will affect the options market. 

Cheaper to Hedge an Investment

When Amazon  (AMZN) – Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report first revealed they were splitting their stock, Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian pointed out some of the benefits that the move could have for traders and investors looking to hedge their positions.