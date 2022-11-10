Amazon Stock Soars Amid Big Tech Rally, Cost-Cutting Review Report

Amazon  (AMZN) – Get Free Report shares surged higher Thursday amid a broader rally in big tech stocks and a report from the Wall Street Journal that suggested the online retailer is looking to pare some of its unprofitable businesses.

The Journal reported that Amazon, which became the first public company is history to shed more than a $1 trillion in market value earlier this week, will being a cost-cutting review lead by CEO Andy Jazzy over the coming months, with a focus on its voice-assistant Alexa business, which houses around 10,000 employees.