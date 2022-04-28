Amazon Stock Plunges On Surprise Q1 Loss, Weak Near-Term Outlook

Amazon Stock Plunges On Surprise Q1 Loss, Weak Near-Term Outlook

by

Updated at 4:26 pm EST

Amazon Inc  (AMZN) – Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report posted a surprise first quarter loss Thursday, thanks in part to a $7.6 billion write down on its investment in EV maker Rivian  (RIVN) – Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report, while forecasting softer-than-expected near-term profits.

Amazon said its second quarter loss was pegged at $3.8 billion, or $7.56 per share, down from a profit of $15.79 per share over the same period last year and notably short of the Street consensus forecast of $8.07 per share. 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.