Amazon Stock Has Rallied 41%. Buy or Sell?

Amazon Stock Has Rallied 41%. Buy or Sell?

by

Amazon  (AMZN) – Get Amazon.com Inc. Report is in the news on Friday and not necessarily because of the stock’s blistering rally over the past few weeks.

Instead, it’s because the company is scooping up iRobot  (IRBT) – Get iRobot Corporation Report stock for $1.7 billion in an all-cash deal. Amazon and iRobot agreed to a buyout price of $61 a share, sending the robotic-products company about 19% higher at last check.

The deal makes sense for Amazon, which continues to forge into consumers’ everyday lives, be it with smart speakers, security cameras, streaming devices and, now, robotic cleaning devices.