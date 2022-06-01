Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

Amazon  (AMZN) – Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world’s biggest online retailer.

Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. 

Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held. Trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis on June 6.