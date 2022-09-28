Amazon Sets ‘Legally Blonde’ Scribes For RomCom ‘I Do… Not’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Legally Blonde and The House Bunny screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith are set to write the romantic comedy I Do… Not for Amazon Studios and Di Bonaventura Pictures.

The feature is centered around a woman who gets the chance to stop her own wedding.

Mark Vahradian and Lorenzo di Bonaventura will produce via Di Bonaventura Pictures.

The project reteams Vahradian, McCullah, and Smith who first worked together on the 1999 teen classic 10 Things I Hate About You.

McCullah and Smith recently completed a rewrite on K: Pop: Lost In America starring Rebel Wilson and a draft of Legally Blonde 3. The duo also penned the comedy She’s the Man, Ella Enchanted and The Ugly Truth. MGM is eager to reignite the Legally Blonde franchise, the first two movies raking in over $266M worldwide at the global box office.

Smith is represented by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, and attorney Karl Austen. McCullah is represented by CAA and Seth “TW Hawk” Jaret at Virtual Matter. Di Bonaventura is represented by CAA.