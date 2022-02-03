Amazon Sets $20-A-Year Price Hike For Prime As Its Q4 Results Cheer Investors – The Hamden Journal

Amazon reported fourth-quarter revenue in line with Wall Street expectations and announced a $20-a-year increase in Prime subscription prices, causing its stock to stage a big rally after hours.

Shares in the tech giant jumped as much as 18% in the minutes after the earnings news, after they had declined markedly earlier in the day. They finished the regular trading session off 7% and have fallen 18% in 2022 to date. Many tech companies, notably Netflix, Spotify and Facebook parent Meta, have slumped badly in recent weeks.

Total revenue gained 9% over the prior-year quarter to hit $137.4 billion, coming within a whisker of analysts’ estimates.

Net income in the period hit $27.75 per diluted share, well ahead of estimates, but the figure included a pre-tax valuation gain of $11.8 billion from an investment in Rivian Automotive. The electric vehicle maker had its IPO last November.

Citing investments in faster delivery as well as video programming like NFL football and The Lord of the Rings, Amazon said Prime will now cost $139 a year. It is the first increase since 2018 and the third since the customer loyalty program began. The jump has been $20 each time. On a monthly basis, the subscription will rise to $15 from $13.

While Amazon is generally stingy with statistics on streaming viewership, its focus on sports prompted the company to report that fourth-quarter live sports viewership around the world was the strongest it has ever been. Thursday Night Football, streamed across Prime Video and Twitch, delivered its highest average minute audience since Amazon obtained the rights in 2017, though Amazon did not divulge the exact number. This fall, the company will take over the night on an exclusive basis after Fox had broadcast the games.

In the UK, the Manchester United vs. Arsenal soccer game last December 2 became the most-watched Premier League match ever on Prime Video, with an estimated viewership of more than 4 million.