Amazon Sends New Warnings About the Economy

Amazon  (AMZN)  is determined to be well prepared to weather the sharp economic downturn on the horizon without a big scratch. 

The e-commerce giant, which is one of the barometers of the health of the economy since it serves both households and businesses, seems to be putting its house in order in anticipation of the coming rainy days.

The monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to crush inflation, which is at its highest in 40 years, is likely to cause a so-called hard landing of the economy aka recession. 