Amazon relocating employees from Seattle office after crime surge

Amazon is temporarily relocating employees from the company’s downtown Seattle office after an uptick of violent crime rocked the area.

Roughly 1,800 employees are assigned to the office space on Third Avenue and Pine Street in the heart of the city, but many of the employees are still working remotely, Amazon said in a statement to KOMO News.

“Given recent incidents near 3rd (Ave) and Pine (St), we’re providing employees currently at that location with alternative office space elsewhere,” an Amazon spokesman said in an emailed statement to the outlet.

“We are hopeful that conditions will improve and that we will be able to bring employees back to this location when it is safe to do so.”

Recent violent crimes in the area include the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy on March 2. The shooter is still at large as of Monday, cops said.

Amazon said it would bring the employees back when it is “safe to do so.” Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images

In another horrible incident, a homeless man was reportedly stabbed in his sleep on March 4 right around the corner from the Amazon office on Fourth Ave.

A day later, police shot and killed an armed suspect who had rammed his car into a federal building and fired a rifle in the downtown area.

The violent surge prompted the Seattle Police Department to set up a mobile precinct along Third Avenue, where officers on bikes now regularly patrol the area.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office told Fox News he is working to make the downtown safer, but it may take time.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office said it is working to make downtown safer for employees. Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP

“While it will take time to reverse longstanding safety issues, Mayor Harrell’s early efforts are critical first steps to address crime and improve safety through dedicated SPD officers, a mobile SPD precinct, and additional environmental changes,” the statement said.

“Mayor Harrell will continue to develop a comprehensive approach to public safety in collaboration with police and safety advocates, community members, service providers, and businesses, including Amazon, to activate, revitalize, and restore downtown for all.”