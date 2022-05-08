Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Underground Railroad’ From Barry Jenkins Wins Best International – The Hamden Journal

Amazon’s The Underground Railroad has been revealed as surprise winner of the prestigious BAFTA TV Award for Best International.

Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s powerful novel beat off stiff competition from Call My Agent!, Lupin, Mare of Easttown, Squid Game and Succession in a hugely competitive category.

Moonlight creator Jenkins wasn’t on hand to collect the award but the execs said the show had had a “beautiful history,” having initially been discovered when he was in London pitching for If Beal Street Could Talk.

The fantasy hisorWical drama starred the likes of Thuso Mbedu and Joel Edgerton.

It follows A fictional story of people attempting an escape from slavery in the southern United States in the 1800s utilising a key plot element that employs the literary style of magic realism.