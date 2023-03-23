Amazon Prime Video International Boss James Farrell At Series Mania – The Hamden Journal

Amazon Prime Video is exploring more global franchise opportunities following the success of the Russo Brothers’ Citadel.

James Farrell, the streamer’s VP, International, told a Series Mania audience that it is “highly likely” his non-U.S. team will seek more Citadel-like universes across both scripted and unscripted. A Tomb Raider movie and TV series penned by Phoebe Waller-Bridge are already reported to be in the works.

“It’s such a cool way to take [subscribers] on a journey and no one has really done it before,” said Farrell.

From the Russo’s AGBO, Midnight Radio, Cattleya and Amazon Studios, the spy thriller is airing as three versions from the U.S., India and Italy, starring the likes of Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The U.S. version drops next month.

The idea was born from a conversation between Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke and the Russos, according to Farrell, who said they were discussing “what a global show looks like in the Amazon era.”

“Everyone loves spies and action and this is like a mixture of Mission Impossible and James Bond,” he added.

Farrell talked the audience through his international strategy, coming shortly after a post-MGM acquisition restructure which has seen Rola Bauer promoted to oversee the development and production of English-language originals for Prime Video outside of the U.S. Bauer’s team is a separate division from Amazon Studios’ Local Original Series & Movie content unit run by Farrell.