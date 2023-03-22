Amazon Prime Video Greenlights German Movie ‘Trunk’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: A backpacker’s battle to escape the locked boot of a car and regain her memory is to be the plot of Amazon Prime Video’s latest German movie.

In high-octane thriller Trunk (working title), Sina Martens (The Perfumier, Tatort) will play Malina, who wakes up disoriented to discover to her horror that she is missing more than her memory. With her mobile phone as her only link to the outside world, she wages a desperate battle for survival as the vehicle races inexorably towards a terrible mystery. Even if she makes it – she will never be the same.

The movie has echoes of claustrophobic single-location action features such as Ryan Reynolds’ Buried and is being produced by German indie Outside the Club. Marc Schießer is writing, directing and producing and Tobias Lohf will also produce.

Amazon Head of German Originals Philip Pratt said Trunk will “take viewers on a wild ride through all the emotions.”

He told The Hamden Journal more movies “in this realm” could be on the horizon from Prime Video and said he is interested in “fun, entertaining shows with action.”

Prime Video has been previewing German fantasy original TV series The Gryphon at Series Mania this week while recently-announced projects include YA fantasy movie Silver from Constantin Film, which stars Sex Education’s Chaneil Kular and is mostly set in the UK. Amazon and Constantin also teamed up on 2021’s We Children From Bahnhof Zoo and the team also has a first-look deal with bestselling author Sebastian Fitzek, which has spawned an adaptation of his novel The Therapy.