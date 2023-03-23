Amazon Prime Video Confirms Newcastle United Sports Doc – The Hamden Journal

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed its latest sports doc will follow Newcastle United, with Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story indie 72 Films producing with Lorton Entertainment.

The as-yet-untitled series exploring the Saudi-owned club will not form part of Prime Video’s All or Nothing series, which has so far spotlighted Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Cameras have been following Newcastle all season, one in which they are likely to finish higher in the Premier League than they have for years after they were acquired by a consortium including the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which attracted much controversy. They are chasing qualification for the Champion’s League and reached their first cup final for 24 years, which they lost to Manchester United.

72 Films, which also makes the All or Nothing docs, is partnering with Lorton, the producer behind Disney+’s upcoming Wagatha Christie doc.

“We are thrilled to be working with Newcastle United,” said Lorton CEO Julian Bird.

“With rapid change occurring on and off the pitch, it is a fascinating time to go behind the scenes at the club.”

Clare Cameron and John Douglas are EPs.

Amazon has a large sports doc roster, having also been behind the likes of Rooney, Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes and Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In.