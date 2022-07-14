Amazon Orders Dutch Adaptation Of Reality Competition ‘Killer Camp’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime Video is opening its own Killer Camp. The streamer has ordered a Dutch adaptation of Tuesday’s Child Television’s slasher-horror whodunnit reality competition format.

Mediawan’s Skyhigh TV will produce the six-part series, which will see 11 well-known influencers from the Netherlands check in to the 80s American-style ‘Camp Pleasant.’ One of them hatches a murderous plan, forcing them all to ‘fight for their lives’ in a strategic game of cat and mouse while competing to expose the ‘killer’ among them for a share of the €20,000 ($20,000) cash prize.

By day, the campers navigate hilarious challenges as the ‘killer’ attempts to sabotage their efforts, implicating other players in the process. Once darkness descends, one is picked off and ‘murdered’ every night in the most gruesome and elaborately retro-themed ways possible.

Filmed on location at Het Blauwe Meer (The Blue Lake) in the Netherlands, the camp will be staffed by club counsellor, comedian and actor Ruud Smulders. Skyhigh’s Marius van Duijn is on board as creative director, with Martine Tromp executive producer.

Amazon hasn’t yet unveiled a launch date but The Hamden Journal understands it will debut later this year.

Keshet International, the sales arm of Israeli broadcaster and content group Keshet, distributes the format and finished tape of Killer Camp on behalf of British indie Tuesday’s Child. The Amazon Netherlands deal marks the format’s first in Europe. Talks with production and broadcast partners elsewhere in the continent are ongoing.

Keshet and Tuesday’s Child are both affiliated with Greenbird Media — Keshet owns the UK production incubator and Tuesday’s Child gets back-end support from the London-based company.

Keren Shahar, Keshet International’s COO and President of Distribution, said: “This format is a really exciting take on reality TV that keeps younger audiences engaged and entertained right through to the end of the series, and we are confident that Skyhigh TV will do a brilliant job of reinterpreting this format for Dutch audiences.”

Karen Smith, CEO of Tuesday’s Child, says: “It’s fantastic to be working with Skyhigh TV and Prime Video on our first European adaptation of Killer Camp. This reality format is a fresh and exciting mix of sexy, young reality and gameshow, with an intriguing whodunit twist that keeps viewers guessing, and talking about the show, till the final ep.”

Killer Camp was originally produced for both ITV2 in the UK and licensed to The CW. The U.S. broadcast network then commissioned a second season. Both were executive produced by Karen Smith, Steph Harris and Ben Wilson.