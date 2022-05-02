Amazon Omni Series Fire TV sale: Save up to $350

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Need a Mother’s Day gift? Treat Mom to big-screen goodness at a crazy-good price. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for a TV upgrade so you can better enjoy some Major League Baseball? Smart move: Bigger is always better, especially when it comes to sports. And here’s good news: Amazon is once again heavily discounting its Fire TV Omni Series, with savings of up to $350 percent on three models ranging from 50 to 75 inches. These prices are actually better than Black Friday!

Save up to $350 on Fire TVs at Amazon

(Pro tip: If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here.)

Here’s the complete list of deals:

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $350 (save $160)

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $370 (save $190)

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $750 (save $350)

I’m not sure why, but the 43- and 65-inch models aren’t currently discounted. If you’re trying to decide between the 50- and 55-inch, it’s a no-brainer: Spend the extra $20. You’ll never regret choosing a larger screen.

The Omni Series is notable for a few reasons, not the least of which is the integrated hands-free Alexa voice assistant. That means you can say things like, “Alexa, turn on the TV,” or “Alexa, go to Netflix,” without having to touch anything. Doesn’t sound like a big deal, but trust me when I say it quickly starts to become indispensable.

What’s more, you can plug in a compatible webcam to enjoy big-screen Zoom calls. (Find out what happened when I tried out this feature.)

The 75-inch model adds Dolby Vision to the mix, a technology that promises a more “cinematic” experience. (That’s code for “even better picture.”)

My take: If your budget allows, splurge on that one. Bigger is always better, whether you’re settling in for a summer of baseball or the final episodes of Ozark.

Save up to $350 on Fire TVs at Amazon

Story continues

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

LG 80 Series 50-inch 4K Smart TV, $377 (was $500), amazon.com

TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $158 (was $230), amazon.com

Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $127 (was $250), amazon.com

TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Android TV, $348 (was $600), amazon.com

AuKing Mini Projector 2022, $62 (was $100), amazon.com

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar, $38 with on-page coupon (was $45), amazon.com

Hisense HS205 2.0ch Sound Bar, $60 (was $100), amazon.com

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tozo T6 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds, $24 (was $60), amazon.com

Rorsou R10 On-Ear Headphones, $14 (was $25), amazon.com

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $100 (was $159), amazon.com

Tagry Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $30 (was $50), amazon.com

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $200 (was $350), amazon.com

Tablet and tech deals:

Moto G fast, $150 (was $200), amazon.com

Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner, $6 (was $10), amazon.com

Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, $180 (was $230), amazon.com

Fossil 44mm Gen 5E Stainless Steel and Leather Touchscreen Smart Watch, $159 (was $250), amazon.com

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Sifely Keyless Entry Door Lock, $130 (was $200), amazon.com

Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com

Echo Dot (4th Gen), $28 (was $50), amazon.com

YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com

Blink Mini 2-Camera Kit, $35 (was $65), amazon.com

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip, $47 (was $80), amazon.com

Vacuum deals:

Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner, $55 (was $90), amazon.com

eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $50 (was $60), amazon.com

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220), amazon.com

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $180 (was $274), amazon.com

Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum, $140 (was $230), amazon.com

Fashion deals:

Auselily Women Short Sleeve Loose Maxi Dress, $37 (was $53), amazon.com

Crocs Unisex-Adult Crocband Clog, $35 in some sizes/colors (was $50), amazon.com

Satina High Waisted Leggings, $15 (was $20), amazon.com

LouKeith Womens Sleeveless Halter Top, $16 (was $20), amazon.com

Anrabess Women’s Casual Loose Sundress, $35 (was $47), amazon.com

Kitchen deals:

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe , $15 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $25 (was $44.50), amazon.com

Chefman Air Fryer, $64 (was $100), amazon.com

Skoy Non-Scratching Reusable Scrub for Kitchen 2-pack, $7 (was $17), amazon.com

Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Combo, $200 (was $350), amazon.com

Portable Blender, $30 (was $40), amazon.com

Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper, $15 (was $20), amazon.com

Willow & Everett Coffee Espresso Machine, $90 with on-page coupon + exclusive Yahoo code 07YAHOOLATTE (was $140), amazon.com

Beauty deals:

M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, $34 (was $50), amazon.com

Olay Total Effects 7 in 1 Night Cream, $16 (was $22), amazon.com

Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $16 (was $27), amazon.com

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask 2-pack, $16 (was $20), amazon.com

Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash, $15 (was $30), amazon.com

Demora Foot Peel Mask 2-pack, $20 (was $25), amazon.com

Bedding deals:

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $35 (was $50), amazon.com

Cartman 148-piece Tool Set General Household Hand Tool Kit, $30 (was $40), amazon.com

Cushy Form Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers, $19 (was $30), amazon.com

Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, $11 (was $20), amazon.com

Nestl Queen Sheets Set, $24 (was $35), amazon.com

Jollyvogue Standard Bed Pillows 2-pack, $28 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com

Health and Wellness:

Lawn and Garden:

Cedar Raised Planter Box with Legs, $170 with on-page coupon (was $210), amazon.com

Garden Kneeler And Stool, $50 (was $70), amazon.com

Mayne Fairfield 5829B Tall Planter, $77 (was $105), amazon.com

Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (was $200), amazon.com

Outland Living Rectangle Plastic Planter Box 4-pack, $62 (was $110), amazon.com

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.