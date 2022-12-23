Amazon Nightmare Is Reminiscent of the Dotcom Collapse

It’s a dark year for Amazon. 

A year to forget. 

The e-commerce giant undoubtedly wants to put 2022 behind it and get out of what appears to be a real stock market nightmare.

The numbers speak for themselves: The Amazon stock closed the December 22 trading session at $83.79, which represents a 49.7% drop compared to December 31, 2021. This is the lowest closing level for the Amazon stock since March 12, 2019. Basically, the group, founded by Jeff Bezos, has completely erased all the gains during the two years when strict restrictions were put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. 