Amazon Music Unlimited is free for three months on Amazon

If you’re planning to get more active as the weather warms up, remember that there’s nothing like great music to put a spring in your step. The shortest distance between you and rockin’ tunes? This deal: Amazon just slashed the price of Amazon Music Unlimited down to zero dollars.

All the music, no fee

Right now, the music streaming service is free for the first three months for first-time subscribers—that’s at least a $30 savings. For absolutely nothing, you can enjoy all the music you can handle—more than 50 million songs from artists like The Rolling Stones, Cheap Trick, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fleetwood Mac, Dolly Parton, The Beach Boys…the list goes on and on. Sign up for the free trial here.

But the deal is only for Amazon Prime members, so if you’re not a member, sign up for your 30-day free trial right here.

Tell me more

Amazon Music Unlimited is available on all platforms: From iOS and Android smartphones and tablets to macOS and Windows 10 laptops. It also works with Echo and Alexa-enabled smart home devices, as well as Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Chromecast, so you can listen through your big-screen TV too.

The best part? Amazon Music Unlimited is completely and blissfully ad-free. There’s nothing more buzz-killing than a loud commercial interruption when you’re dancing in the dark to Bruce. This service features unlimited skips, too, so you can instantly jump to the next song if you’re not feeling the current one.

Just want the free trial? Cancel your subscription before the 90 days is up. Want to keep it going? Amazon Music Unlimited starts at just $10 per month. Choose your plan, and you’re good to go.

Amazon Music Unlimited is easy to set up and use. And unlike Spotify and Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited also offers free, exclusive internet radio stations for the Echo and Echo Dot smart home devices. Take advantage of this offer to give it a try right now.

