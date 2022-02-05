The Hamden Journal

Amazon Makes a Big Bet on Rivian, But That’s Not Its Only EV Play

Amazon Makes a Big Bet on Rivian, But That’s Not Its Only EV Play

Amazon (AMZN) – Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report moves an awful lot of stuff in a whole lot of different ways. The company has a fleet of planes that bring goods to its fleet of trucks so they can be delivered by the company’s fleet of third-party delivery vans.

It’s a massive operation that provides the backbone of the retail giant’s backbone. If one piece of the puzzle fails then goods don’t get where they are going in a timely fashion and customers have shown they have very little, if any, patience.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.