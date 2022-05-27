Amazon Lining Up Deal For Oscar Winner Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon is in final negotiations to pre-buy rights to in-demand Cannes market package Saltburn, the next film from Oscar winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman).

Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), Barry Keoghan (The Batman) and Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) are attached to star in MRC’s Saltburn. Principal photography is set to begin this summer in the UK.

Plot details are being kept under wraps on the project, but we know it is a “story of obsession”. Pic will be produced by Fennell and LuckyChap Entertainment’s Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie.

The film is Fennell’s follow-up to Promising Young Woman, which was nominated for multiple Oscars and won Best Original Screenplay for Fennell.

We understand this will be a world rights deal in a pact with Knives Out outfit MRC. No word yet from Amazon or MRC but the deal gets the former on the board at the Cannes market following splashy streamer deals from Netflix, which picked up Emily Blunt starrer Pain Hustlers, and Apple, which acquired Jessie Buckley-Riz Ahmed drama Fingernails. We’ll tell you more as we get it. During the market, we also revealed that Amazon has taken domestic rights to Julianne Moore-Sandra Oh package Stone Mattress.

Saltburn will mark Elordi’s most high-profile feature film role following his breakout performance as Nate on the HBO hit series Euphoria. He recently was seen in Adrian Lyne’s feature Deep Water, opposite Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Up next, he stars opposite Zachary Quinto in the indie film He Went That Way.

Keoghan most recently joined the DC Universe as The Joker in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, opposite Robert Pattinson. He also can be seen in Marvel’s new franchise Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao. He appears next in Martin McDonaugh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, also starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Pike’s recent credits include Amazon series The Wheel Of Time and well-received thriller I Care A Lot.