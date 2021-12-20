Amazon Kindle e-reader deal: Save $35

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It was a dark and stormy night. I picked up my Kindle and marveled at having saved $35. (Photo: Amazon)

I love to read, and I’m a big fan of dedicated e-readers like the Amazon Kindle. Sure, I can just as easily enjoy e-books on my phone and tablet, but they’re full of distractions. It’s hard to focus on a novel when things like text messages and TikTok are clamoring for my attention.

Want distraction-free reading for yourself? For a limited time, the Amazon Kindle is just $55, the lowest price to date. In fact, that’s actually $5 below the Black Friday sale price. It won’t arrive in time for Christmas, unfortunately, but it should come just a few days after (at least based on today’s delivery estimates.)

This is Amazon’s ad-supported Kindle, meaning you’ll see ads — mostly for books — on the lockscreen. Want my two cents? Big deal: One swipe and you’re past that screen. And it’s what’s past that screen that matters.

If you’ve never owned a Kindle before, the device is notable for its paper-like display, outdoor readability and weeks of battery life. All these amenities make it vastly superior to a phone or tablet, both of which can cause eyestrain (to say nothing of sleep disruption owing to blue-light emissions).

The Kindle can also play audiobooks; just pair your Bluetooth headphones or speaker if you prefer to listen to your stories.

Looking for some new reading material? Here are some of my recent favorites:

Happy reading!

