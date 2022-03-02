Amazon is giving out seven free PC games in March

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Each month brings a new batch of free games to Amazon Prime members! March’s offering includes Surviving Mars! (Photo: Paradox Interactive)

If you love to shop at Amazon, a Prime account is a must-have: You get free two-day shipping on thousands of items, access to lots of great streaming content like Reacher and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and two-hour grocery delivery! However, gamers have yet another reason to make an Amazon Prime account part of their arsenal, and that’s all the free games that are gifted each month to members. Not a member? You can sign up now for Amazon Prime and your first 30 days are free!

This March Amazon has seven free games to dole out to subscribers, ones that are yours to keep even if you cancel your subscription. But why would you? Amazon also has free in-game items on offer that change all the time, and there’ll be a new batch of freebie titles to check out every month!

Madden NFL 22

The action has never been hotter this spring. (Photo: EA)

With the Super Bowl now past us and the new season still six months away, perhaps you’ve been feeling the football itch? Well, Amazon will help you scratch that with a free download of the latest entry in the legendary sports series, Madden NFL 22! You can play matches against the computer or friends online, and also really get into the nitty gritty of running a team with features such as the Franchise mode. Buying this hot title is normally $18 on Amazon (already discounted from $60) but with a Prime account, it’s completely free — as long as you have an Origin account. Thankfully, signing up for an Origin account is also free!

Free $60 at Amazon

Surviving Mars

Build a whole new society on Mars in this PC game. (Photo: Paradox Interactive)

If you love building things, like say, a human civilization on another planet, then you might enjoy Surviving Mars, a city-building title that ups the difficulty by taking you to Earth’s red neighbor! Explore the rust-colored terrain, construct elaborate domed cities and make your citizens have plenty of food to eat and air to breathe. If you wanted to grab this elaborate simulation adventure it would normally cost you $30 over at Steam, but Amazon Prime users can grab it in the month of March for free from the Epic Games Store. Don’t have an account there? Don’t worry, an Epic Games account is also free!

Story continues

Free $30 at Amazon

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Face off against dragons in this card-based title. (Photo: Thunderful Publishing)

Maybe you consider yourself a bit of an old fashioned person, and like to play card games. Well, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech is a card game, though on your PC. This roleplaying game puts an array of colorful heroes at your fingertips, and you must use your cards to guide them through a beautifully-illustrated world and all the fearsome monsters that inhabit it. Can you build the ultimate deck to get you through these challenges? This $25 game is on sale at Steam right now for $7 — or you could grab it free through the Amazon Games app!

Free $25 at Amazon

look INside

Flip through old scrapbooks to discover your family’s secrets. (Photo: Unexpected)

Have you ever experienced the joy of digging through old family photo albums and journals and learning things about your loved ones? look INside re-creates that magical experience as a game, one where you start with a book found in the attic and expand to go through old papers, photos and even in-game social media to learn more about your character’s family. This game can be found on Steam for $8, but you can snag it from the Amazon Games app for free this month.

Free $8 at Amazon

The Stillness of the Wind

Take care of your goats in this meditative title. (Photo: Fellow Traveller)

Games don’t need to be stressful or exhausting; in fact, they can be pretty laid back like The Stillness of the Wind. Tend to your goats and milk them, make cheese, collect eggs and grow vegetables — it’s a pretty quiet, calming routine, interrupted only by the traveling merchant who comes by to barter with you and bring increasingly upsetting letters from your family in the city. This intriguing meditation on life costs $13 on Steam, but Amazon is giving it out for free though its games app this month if you’re a Prime member.

Free $13 at Amazon

Crypto: Against All Odds

This tower defense game is blockchain-themed. (Photo: PID Games)

You’ve probably been hearing a lot about cryptocurrency and NFTs lately, and we assure you — Crypto: Against All Odds isn’t on the blockchain. It’s actually a very silly tower defense game, where you must protect your system from invaders by deploying weapons along the field to slow their advance. You don’t need to know anything about Bitcoin to play, though the story in this cybersecurity adventure might give you a chuckle if you do. This is normally $7 on Steam, but it’s free through Prime Gaming in March in the Amazon Gaming app.

Free $7 at Amazon

Pesterquest

You are here to make friends, right? (Photo: What Pumpkin)

Ever heard of Homestuck? What about Hiveswap? It’s OK if you haven’t — this comic and its tie-in game were huge with the kids a few years back, thanks to their unique combination of humor, weirdness and world-hopping. You can find out what all the fuss is about with this silly, story-heavy adventure on PC. You’ll enjoy the story and the unique art style, and it doesn’t require elite gaming skills to play either. Usually this game costs $12 on Steam, but right now you can grab it for free through the Amazon Gaming app if you’re a Prime member.

Free $12 at Amazon

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Hisense 55-inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV, $599 (was $730), amazon.com

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV, $140 (was $190), amazon.com

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com

Hisense 43-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Smart TV, $280 (was $400), amazon.com

Vizio 70-inch M7 Series Premium 4K Smart TV, $800 (was $1,100), amazon.com

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Beats Studio3, $200 (was $350), amazon.com

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $119 (was $160), amazon.com

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch, $240 (was $350), amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $600 (was $700), amazon.com

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $200 (was $250), amazon.com

Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $225 (was $300), amazon.com

Smart home:

Blink Outdoor + Blink Mini, $110 (was $135), amazon.com

Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier, $250 (was $340), amazon.com

Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com

Charging Station for Multiple Devices, $15 (was $26), amazon.com

Facebook Portal, $75 (was $179), amazon.com

Video game deals:

Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition for Xbox One, $20 (was $30), amazon.com

NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $50 (was $100), amazon.com

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $28 (was $60), amazon.com

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition, $20 (was $60), amazon.com

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, $27 (was $50), amazon.com

Vacuum deals:

Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $360 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com

eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $230 (was $320), amazon.com

Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $60 (was $75), amazon.com

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $113 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com

eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com

Fashion deals:

Anne Klein Women’s Gold-Tone and Tortoise Brown Resin Bracelet Watch, $33 (was $35), amazon.com

Levi’s Women’s Classic Bootcut Jeans, starting at $34 (was $70), amazon.com

Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $40 (was $90), amazon.com

Omoone Women’s Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $45 (was $67.50), amazon.com

Satina leggings, $15 (was $20), amazon.com

Kitchen deals:

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $149 (was $199), amazon.com

Ultrean 8-quart Air Fryer, $85 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com

Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com

NuWave Air Fryer Brio 8-quart 6-in-1 with Touch Screen and Temperature Probe, $130 (was $200), amazon.com

Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, $20 (was $27.50), amazon.com

Beauty deals:

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $43 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com

Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 with on-page coupon (was $27), amazon.com

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, $20 (was $30), amazon.com

Booty Wipes for Men, $23 (was $30), amazon.com

Schick Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool 3-pack, $5 (was $6), amazon.com

Bedding deals:

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $30 for Queen with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com

Mellanni Queen Sheets, $37 (was $51), amazon.com

Madison Park Tufted Chenille Cotton Comforter All Season King Bedding Set, $97 (was $160), amazon.com

Sleepingo Camping Sleeping Pad, $40 (was $50), amazon.com

Kasentex King Coverlet Blanket Set, $70 (was $112), amazon.com

Health and Wellness

femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $42.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com

Akgk KN95 Face Masks, 50 pieces, $20 (was $57), amazon.com

Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $9 (was $50), amazon.com

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com

Sports & Outdoors

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $119 (was $199), amazon.com

Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves, $10 (was $14), amazon.com

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine Rower, $249 (was $400), amazon.com

Jeekee Recumbent Exercise Bike, $275 with on-page coupon (was $370), amazon.com

ropoda Giant Wooden Yard Dice Set, $34 (was $50), amazon.com

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.