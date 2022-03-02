Amazon is giving out seven free PC games in March

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you love to shop at Amazon, a Prime account is a must-have: You get free two-day shipping on thousands of items, access to lots of great streaming content like Reacher and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and two-hour grocery delivery! However, gamers have yet another reason to make an Amazon Prime account part of their arsenal, and that’s all the free games that are gifted each month to members. Not a member? You can sign up now for Amazon Prime and your first 30 days are free!
This March Amazon has seven free games to dole out to subscribers, ones that are yours to keep even if you cancel your subscription. But why would you? Amazon also has free in-game items on offer that change all the time, and there’ll be a new batch of freebie titles to check out every month!
Madden NFL 22
With the Super Bowl now past us and the new season still six months away, perhaps you’ve been feeling the football itch? Well, Amazon will help you scratch that with a free download of the latest entry in the legendary sports series, Madden NFL 22! You can play matches against the computer or friends online, and also really get into the nitty gritty of running a team with features such as the Franchise mode. Buying this hot title is normally $18 on Amazon (already discounted from $60) but with a Prime account, it’s completely free — as long as you have an Origin account. Thankfully, signing up for an Origin account is also free!
Free
$60 at Amazon
Surviving Mars
If you love building things, like say, a human civilization on another planet, then you might enjoy Surviving Mars, a city-building title that ups the difficulty by taking you to Earth’s red neighbor! Explore the rust-colored terrain, construct elaborate domed cities and make your citizens have plenty of food to eat and air to breathe. If you wanted to grab this elaborate simulation adventure it would normally cost you $30 over at Steam, but Amazon Prime users can grab it in the month of March for free from the Epic Games Store. Don’t have an account there? Don’t worry, an Epic Games account is also free!
Free
$30 at Amazon
SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
Maybe you consider yourself a bit of an old fashioned person, and like to play card games. Well, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech is a card game, though on your PC. This roleplaying game puts an array of colorful heroes at your fingertips, and you must use your cards to guide them through a beautifully-illustrated world and all the fearsome monsters that inhabit it. Can you build the ultimate deck to get you through these challenges? This $25 game is on sale at Steam right now for $7 — or you could grab it free through the Amazon Games app!
Free
$25 at Amazon
look INside
Have you ever experienced the joy of digging through old family photo albums and journals and learning things about your loved ones? look INside re-creates that magical experience as a game, one where you start with a book found in the attic and expand to go through old papers, photos and even in-game social media to learn more about your character’s family. This game can be found on Steam for $8, but you can snag it from the Amazon Games app for free this month.
Free
$8 at Amazon
The Stillness of the Wind
Games don’t need to be stressful or exhausting; in fact, they can be pretty laid back like The Stillness of the Wind. Tend to your goats and milk them, make cheese, collect eggs and grow vegetables — it’s a pretty quiet, calming routine, interrupted only by the traveling merchant who comes by to barter with you and bring increasingly upsetting letters from your family in the city. This intriguing meditation on life costs $13 on Steam, but Amazon is giving it out for free though its games app this month if you’re a Prime member.
Free
$13 at Amazon
Crypto: Against All Odds
You’ve probably been hearing a lot about cryptocurrency and NFTs lately, and we assure you — Crypto: Against All Odds isn’t on the blockchain. It’s actually a very silly tower defense game, where you must protect your system from invaders by deploying weapons along the field to slow their advance. You don’t need to know anything about Bitcoin to play, though the story in this cybersecurity adventure might give you a chuckle if you do. This is normally $7 on Steam, but it’s free through Prime Gaming in March in the Amazon Gaming app.
Free
$7 at Amazon
Pesterquest
Ever heard of Homestuck? What about Hiveswap? It’s OK if you haven’t — this comic and its tie-in game were huge with the kids a few years back, thanks to their unique combination of humor, weirdness and world-hopping. You can find out what all the fuss is about with this silly, story-heavy adventure on PC. You’ll enjoy the story and the unique art style, and it doesn’t require elite gaming skills to play either. Usually this game costs $12 on Steam, but right now you can grab it for free through the Amazon Gaming app if you’re a Prime member.
Free
$12 at Amazon
