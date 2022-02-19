Amazon has great tablets on sale for Presidents’ Day—starting at just $40!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Tablets marry the best of both worlds. If you want something bigger than a smartphone but easier to carry than a laptop, you turn to the trusty tablet for consuming YouTube videos, answering emails, playing games and simply browsing the web in a smoother and touch-friendly way.
Luckily, some of the best and brightest tablets are on sale this holiday weekend. We combed through the Presidents’ Day sales on Amazon to put together a list of exceptional opportunities. Now’s the time to upgrade (you know you’ve earned it after the past year).
Shop the deals below:
Amazon Fire tablets
For Presidents’ Day, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is on sale for $110, down from $150. It’s currently at its lowest price this year — and it’s a great Apple iPad alternative.
This compact tablet has a brilliant 10-inch HD display at 1080p and 12 hours of battery life so it won’t conk out mid-show. It features a lightning-fast octa-core processor paired with 3GB of memory and 32GB of on-board storage (expandable up to a whopping 1TB), which makes it the speediest of all Amazon Fire tablets.
The Amazon Fire HD 10 has over 47,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One delighted customer had this to say about it: “I just got this tablet a few days ago and it fits me so well! The screen is very responsive, I loooove the split screen feature, I have been able to find all the apps I like to use. … The Fire 10 feels like a quality-made product that will last a long time. From opening the box to the introduction when I first started the tablet up through my experience so far, I feel like they made the Fire 10 with care for the customer. I am very thankful for and happy with my purchase.”
$110
$150 at Amazon
Check out more Amazon Fire tablet deals below:
-
Fire HD 10 Plus, $140 (was $180), amazon.com
-
Fire 7 Kids, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
-
Fire HD 8 Kids, $70 (was $140), amazon.com
-
Fire HD 10 Kids, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
-
Fire 7 Kids Pro, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
-
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, $70 (was $140), amazon.com
-
Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
-
Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle, $190 (was $270), amazon.com
Samsung tablets
The 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 rivals the basic iPad in every way. It’s so easy to use and versatile, it just might convince iPad users to switch to Android altogether. And it’s on sale for $246, or $34 off.
It weighs just over a pound and boasts 64GB of storage (expandable up to a whopping 1TB via microSD card), compared to Apple’s entry level tablet, which isn’t even expandable. And unlike that iPad, the Tab A7’s 10.4-inch display has a full HD widescreen for immersive viewing.
It features an eight-megapixel selfie cam with a five-megapixel rear shooter on the front for video calls. This camera set is actually better than the one that comes with the iPad!
“Super build quality. Glass panel is very smooth to the touch,” shared a savvy tech shopper. “The slightly longer aspect ratio is really noticeable when using in portrait mode while scrolling emails. The processor is pretty snappy with the latest Android 10 features. Best fit for media consumption and mid range gaming.”
$246
$280 at Amazon
Check out more Samsung tablet deals below:
-
Samsung Tab A7 Lite, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab A, $135 (was $200), amazon.com
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, $200 (was $230), amazon.com
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, $310 (was $350), amazon.com
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, $447 (was $530), amazon.com
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, $449 (was $700), amazon.com
