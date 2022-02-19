Amazon has great tablets on sale for Presidents’ Day—starting at just $40!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A tablet is a great way to stay in touch with friends and family. (Photo: Amazon)

Tablets marry the best of both worlds. If you want something bigger than a smartphone but easier to carry than a laptop, you turn to the trusty tablet for consuming YouTube videos, answering emails, playing games and simply browsing the web in a smoother and touch-friendly way.

Luckily, some of the best and brightest tablets are on sale this holiday weekend. We combed through the Presidents’ Day sales on Amazon to put together a list of exceptional opportunities. Now’s the time to upgrade (you know you’ve earned it after the past year).

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free two-day shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Shop the deals below:

Amazon Fire tablets

You can even control your home from the comfort of your couch with the Fire HD 10. (Photo: Amazon)

For Presidents’ Day, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is on sale for $110, down from $150. It’s currently at its lowest price this year — and it’s a great Apple iPad alternative.

This compact tablet has a brilliant 10-inch HD display at 1080p and 12 hours of battery life so it won’t conk out mid-show. It features a lightning-fast octa-core processor paired with 3GB of memory and 32GB of on-board storage (expandable up to a whopping 1TB), which makes it the speediest of all Amazon Fire tablets.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 has over 47,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One delighted customer had this to say about it: “I just got this tablet a few days ago and it fits me so well! The screen is very responsive, I loooove the split screen feature, I have been able to find all the apps I like to use. … The Fire 10 feels like a quality-made product that will last a long time. From opening the box to the introduction when I first started the tablet up through my experience so far, I feel like they made the Fire 10 with care for the customer. I am very thankful for and happy with my purchase.”

Story continues

$110 $150 at Amazon

Check out more Amazon Fire tablet deals below:

Fire HD 10 Plus, $140 (was $180), amazon.com

Fire 7 Kids, $50 (was $100), amazon.com

Fire HD 8 Kids, $70 (was $140), amazon.com

Fire HD 10 Kids, $140 (was $200), amazon.com

Fire 7 Kids Pro, $50 (was $100), amazon.com

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, $70 (was $140), amazon.com

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, $140 (was $200), amazon.com

Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle, $190 (was $270), amazon.com

Samsung tablets

Save $60 on this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. (Photo: Amazon)

The 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 rivals the basic iPad in every way. It’s so easy to use and versatile, it just might convince iPad users to switch to Android altogether. And it’s on sale for $246, or $34 off.

It weighs just over a pound and boasts 64GB of storage (expandable up to a whopping 1TB via microSD card), compared to Apple’s entry level tablet, which isn’t even expandable. And unlike that iPad, the Tab A7’s 10.4-inch display has a full HD widescreen for immersive viewing.

It features an eight-megapixel selfie cam with a five-megapixel rear shooter on the front for video calls. This camera set is actually better than the one that comes with the iPad!

“Super build quality. Glass panel is very smooth to the touch,” shared a savvy tech shopper. “The slightly longer aspect ratio is really noticeable when using in portrait mode while scrolling emails. The processor is pretty snappy with the latest Android 10 features. Best fit for media consumption and mid range gaming.”

$246 $280 at Amazon

Check out more Samsung tablet deals below:

Samsung Tab A7 Lite, $120 (was $160), amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A, $135 (was $200), amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, $200 (was $230), amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, $310 (was $350), amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, $447 (was $530), amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, $449 (was $700), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $380 (was $520), amazon.com

Hisense 55-inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV, $587.50 (was $730), amazon.com

Hisense 43-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Smart TV, $280 (was $400), amazon.com

TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $168 (was $230), amazon.com

Toshiba 50-inch 50C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $370 (was $430), amazon.com

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com

Headphones and earbud deals:

Beats Studio3, $200 (was $350), amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds, $100 (was $170), amazon.com

iLuv TB100 Wireless Earbuds, $25 (was $40), amazon.com

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $100 (was $160), amazon.com

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch, $259 (was $350), amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $490 (was $700), amazon.com

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $200 (was $300), amazon.com

Smart home:

Ohlux Smart WiFi LED Light Bulbs, $24 (was $40), amazon.com

Ultraloq Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro + Bridge WiFi Adaptor, $180 with on-page coupon (was $249), amazon.com

Hathaspace SmartAir Purifier, $215 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com

Smonet Keyless Entry Smart Fingerprint Biometric Electronic Door Lock with Keypad, $125 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com

Google Nest Thermostat, $99 (was $130), amazon.com

Video game deals:

NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $50 (was $100), amazon.com

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $28 (was $60), amazon.com

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition, $20 (was $60), amazon.com

NBA 2K22 – PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), amazon.com

Vacuum deals:

Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $320 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $160 (was $230), amazon.com

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220), amazon.com

eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $230 (was $320), amazon.com

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $109 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com

Fashion deals:

Levi’s Women’s Classic Bootcut Jeans, starting at $40 (was $64.50), amazon.com

Sperry Women’s Saltwater Snow Boot, starting at $67 (was $100), amazon.com

Omoone Women’s Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $40 (was $67), amazon.com

Grecerelle Women’s Solid Color Chunky Button Pullover Sweater, starting at $33 (was $60), amazon.com

Gloria Vanderbilt Women’s Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean, starting at $20 (was $36), amazon.com

Kitchen deals:

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, $100 (was $130), amazon.com

Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer with Fat Reducer, $214 (was $350), amazon.com

Ultrean 8-quart Air Fryer, $90 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com

Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com

Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com

Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8-quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer, $160 (was $200), amazon.com

Beauty deals:

Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha, $14.50 with on-page coupon (was $25), amazon.com

MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials, $24 (was $30), amazon.com

Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies 5-pack, $8 (was $12), amazon.com

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $35 (was $60), amazon.com

Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 with on-page coupon (was $27), amazon.com

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, $20 (was $30), amazon.com

Bedding deals:

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $34 for Queen (was $50), amazon.com

HOOMQING Bed Pillows 2 Pack, $27 (was $40), amazon.com

Mellanni Queen Sheets, $37 (was $51), amazon.com

Madison Park Tufted Chenille Cotton Comforter All Season King Bedding Set, $97 (was $160), amazon.com

MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $51 (was $90), amazon.com

Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush with Plastic Tips for Sensitive Dogs and Cats, $15 (was $30), amazon.com

Health and Wellness

Germ-X Hand Sanitizer 4-pack, $25 (was $40), amazon.com

Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $42.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com

Akgk KN95 Face Masks, 50 pieces, $20 (was $57), amazon.com

Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $17 (was $50), amazon.com

Lysol Disinfectant Wipes, $4 (was $9), amazon.com

Sports & Outdoors

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $119 (was $200), amazon.com

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle Exercise Bike, $274 (was $400), amazon.com

Dumoyi Smart Weighted Fit Hoop, $50 (was $80), amazon.com

Giant 4 in a Row Connect Game + Storage Carry Bag, $190 (was $250), amazon.com

Sport Squad Endzone Challenge 2-in-1 Football Toss and Flying Disc Toss, $43 (was $60), amazon.com

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.