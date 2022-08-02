Amazon Greenlights ‘My Lady Jane’ Series About Brit Monarch Jane Grey, Sets Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel To Lead Cast – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has greenlit historical comedy series My Lady Jane for Prime Video with Emily Bader (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin), Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve), and Jordan Peters (Blue Story) set to star.

Rising American actress Bader will take on the titular role of Lady Jane. Based on the 2016 YA historical fiction novels, the series will follow an irreverent young Tudor woman who dreads her arranged marriage, only to be surprised when it results in a steamy romance, her being crowned Queen, and a heroic mission to save the magical people persecuted by her political rivals. Taking short-lived British monarch Lady Jane Grey as its inspiration, the popular novel was penned by Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand, and Jodi Meadows.

Bluemel will play Grey’s husband Lord Guildford Dudley and Peters will be King Edward. Parkes+ MacDonald, the production company run by Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, is producing the show. A start date has yet to be revealed.

Gemma Burgess (Brooklyn Girls trilogy) will be co-showrunner/EP; Meredith Glynn (The Boys) is co-showrunner/EP; Jamie Babbit (Only Murders In The Building) is directing the pilot and is producing director/EP; Sarah Bradshaw (Citadel) is EP; as is Laurie MacDonald.

MacDonald was co-head of DreamWorks with her producing partner and husband Parkes. Between them they have produced or exec–produced a string of feature hits including franchises Men In Black, Zorro and Ring, and standalones Gladiator and Catch Me If You Can.

Bader was recently the lead in Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin for Blumhouse and Paramount + and she starred opposite Odessa A’zion in feature Fresh Kills. Bluemel’s credits include Persuasion, Washington Black, Ten Percent, Sex Education, and Killing Eve. Peters’ credits include Pirates, Blue Story and Everything I Know About Love.

Bader is repped by Innovative Artists, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher. Bluemel is repped by Hamilton Hodell, Sugar23, Sloane Offer Weber & Dern, and Epilogue. Peters is repped by Grandview, Insight Management & Production, and Granderson Des Rochers.