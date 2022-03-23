Amazon Fire HD 8 is on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Just 45 bucks for a wealth of entertainment at your fingertips. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’ve read every book, watched every movie and played every game you own, you might be craving a new form of entertainment. We think it’s time you treated yourself to a tablet. Luckily, the all-new Amazon Fire HD 8 is on sale for just $45, a wild 50% off at Amazon. That’s the lowest it’s ever been!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$45 $90 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is one of Amazon’s most wallet-friendly tablets and a great Apple iPad alternative because of its brilliant 8-inch HD display, compact design and affordable price.

It features a sleek look, up to 30% faster speeds than previous models with a zippier processor, quicker charging with its USB-C port built-in (not featured on the last version) and 12 hours of battery life per charge instead of 10 hours. It’s also got 2GB of memory paired with 32GB of on-board storage, which is expandable up to an impressive 1TB via microSD card.

The mini tablet seamlessly works with Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music, as well as hundreds of social media apps, games and more. Trust us, you’ll be spending a lot of time watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Man in the High Castle on this ultra-portable HD beauty.

This is this tablet’s cheapest price on the internet right now. (Photo: Amazon)

“This HD 8 boots up extremely fast. The screen movement is very smooth,” wrote a delighted tablet user. “I own an HD 10 but I like this better because the size makes it easier to hold and maneuver. It is much lighter than the 10. I had a concern about the sound quality before receiving it but the sound quality is very good. The charge time is fast and the battery holds charge for a long time. Because of all these positives I will be using this tablet over my 10 on my next trip. I really like this tablet.”

Story continues

So whenever you feel like you need a moment or two to yourself, find an empty spot or jump inside of a closet and play Word Crossy until your sanity comes back. “I love my new HD8,” shared a five-star Amazon shopper. “I read books, lots of magazines each month, do my email, do Internet searches for research and am addicted to the Word Crossy game. It operates faster than my old one. Its battery life is way longer than my old one, too. I spend hours on my tablet every day. I don’t have to stop to charge, and charging is way faster too. Screen quality is tops.”

For just $45 (was $90), the Amazon Fire HD 8 is such a steal. Choose from Black, Twilight Blue, Plum and White — and grab it before it shoots back up to full price.

$45 $90 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

