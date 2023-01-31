Amazon expected to post first unprofitable year since 2014 and worst loss since the dot-com bust

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to reveal this week its first unprofitable year since 2014 and the worst year for its bottom line since 2000 — and expectations for this year aren’t headed in a positive direction.

Amazon AMZN reported roughly $3 billion in total losses through the first nine months of the year, and Wall Street analysts on average are projecting about $2 billion in net income in the holiday season, according to FactSet. Beyond being its first annual loss since 2014, a loss of $1 billion or more would challenge for…