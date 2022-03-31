Amazon Echo Buds 2 are now just $50.

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These kids today! We’re NOT telling this new generation of Echo buds to get off our lawn. You know, figuratively speaking. (Photo: Amazon)

Hear ye, hear ye: Your favorite wireless earbuds got better! Amazon’s second-generation Echo Buds can now be yours for just $50.

This most recent iteration from the retail giant introduces active noise-canceling (which was not available with the extremely popular first-gen). Now you can enjoy your favorite music and podcasts in peace — free from annoying background noise.

If that sounds good to you, right now you can score a pair for $50 with standard charging case (that’s $70 off their regular price!) or $140 with wireless charging case.

Here’s the lowdown:

You may not be in the mood to chat with annoying Sara right now; still, you’ll want to have a pair of these buds handy for the friends you’re not ghosting. (Photo: Amazon)

Comfort meets durability

The second-gen earbuds are built for long-lasting comfort with a new, sleeker design that fits securely in your ears (unlike Apple AirPods). They’re sweat-resistant too, so feel free to wear them during your next power workout or five-mile run. These babies are durable and tough, with up to 15 hours of battery life per charge (and an extra two hours with a 15-minute quick charge).

Crystal-clear audio

They also deliver high-quality audio that’s well-balanced and clear with deep bass to get the most out of your tunes, podcasts, audiobooks and phone calls when synced to an Android smartphone or Apple iPhone. The new Echo Buds work great with both!

Alexa inside

And best of all, your trusty Alexa voice assistant is built-in. You’ll have seamless voice controls, as well as the latest news reports, weather updates and sports scores accessible with the sound of your voice. Just ask!

“My new favorite earbuds,” beamed one of over 7,000 five-star reviewers. “I find these to be a significant improvement over the previous version of Echo Buds…. These new buds also sound much better to me than the previous version….”

“The audio playback is excellent,” said this eclectic music fan. “Experimented with some heavy metal and classical, and the sounds were great. Even the classics like Sinatra sounded great, with the vocals loud and clear.” Coo-coo, baby!

The new Echo Buds also come in Black and Glacier White for both the standard case and wireless charging case models.

