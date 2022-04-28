Amazon Earnings Disappoint. The Bigger Issue Is the Outlook.

Text size





shares are down significantly in late trading Thursday after the company’s first-quarter results disappointed investors. Amazon also forecast weaker-than-expected sales for the second quarter.

Results from both the company’s core online retailing business and its advertising unit came in short of Wall Street estimates, while Amazon Web Services had another strong quarter.

The stock was off 8.5% in the after-hours trading session. Other e-commerce stocks were trading lower as well, including eBay (ticker: EBAY), Shopify (SHOP), Wayfair (W), Etsy (ETSY), and Chewy (CHWY).

For the quarter, Amazon (AMZN) posted sales of $116.4 billion, up 7% from a year ago, towards the top end of the company’s guidance range of $112 billion to $117 billion, and just a hair below the Wall Street consensus of $116.5 billion. Operating income was $3.7 billion, towards the lower end of the company’s target range of $3 billion to $6 billion. The company lost $3.8 billion, or $7.56 a share, largely due to a $7.6 billion non-operating loss on its stake in the truck maker





Rivian Automotive



(RIVN).

Amazon said unfavorable currency exchange rates reduced sales by $1.8 billion, noting that sales otherwise would have increased 9%.

Sales at online stores fell 3% year-over-year to $51.1 billion, shy of the Wall Street consensus of $51.9 billion. Amazon Web Services revenue was $18.4 billion, up 37%, and slightly above estimates. Ad revenue was $7.9 billion, up 23%, but well short of analysts’ estimate for $8.2 billion, and down from $9.7 billion in the fourth quarter.

“The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement.

For the second quarter, Amazon is projecting sales of $116 billion to $121 billion, an increase of 3% to 7%, including an estimated 2 percentage point headwind from unfavorable currency exchange rates. The company sees operating income ranging from a loss of $1 billion to a profit of $3 billion. Previous Wall Street estimates had called for $125.4 billion in sales, and operating income of $6.8 billion. Amazon noted that the guidance reflects expectations that the annual Prime Day event will be held in the third quarter this year.

“Today, as we’re no longer chasing physical or staffing capacity, our teams are squarely focused on improving productivity and cost efficiencies throughout our fulfillment network,” Jassy said. “We know how to do this and have done it before. This may take some time, particularly as we work through ongoing inflationary and supply chain pressures, but we see encouraging progress on a number of customer experience dimensions, including delivery speed performance as we’re now approaching levels not seen since the months immediately preceding the pandemic in early 2020.”

