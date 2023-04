J.P. Morgan



analysts are feeling bullish about



Amazon



with first-quarter earnings around the corner.

Analyst Doug Anmuth wrote that



Amazon



(ticker: AMZN) remains its best idea in the internet sector in a Friday report. The macro environment is weighing on wallets, he explained, and first-quarter trends for e-commerce “remain muted,” with growth improving from the fourth quarter, but slowing throughout the period.