Amazon driver saves woman and her dog from pit bull attack

Dramatic doorbell video captured the moment a brave Amazon delivery driver in Las Vegas rushed to help a young woman whose dog was being attacked by a vicious pit bull.

The footage shows 19-year-old Lauren Ray petting the pit bull seconds before her own pooch steps outside — sending the other dog into a frenzy and attacking her pet, Max, whom she scoops off the ground.

Ray screams as she struggles to keep the pit bull away from her terrified white dog before quick-thinking Amazon employee Stephanie Lontz rushes to assist by standing between the resident and the raging mutt during her rounds.

“Bad dog,” Lontz yells as she jumps from side to side to keep the pit bull at bay before Ray rushes her dog back inside.

Ray’s real estate agent dad, Michael, was sitting in his car while working when he saw the wild incident unfold on his cellphone via the Ring camera, the Sun reported.

“As a dad, you know, panic mode, I’m a half an hour away from the house,” he said. “Literally, it’s like I’m watching a football game and screaming at it. I’m like, ‘Get in the house! Get in the house!’”

On Friday, Ray and her family thanked the heroic driver in a joyful reunion.

“We’re there when other people aren’t, and sometimes it’s not even recognized,” Stephanie Lontz explained about things Amazon employees have done. ABC5

“Thank you for stepping up, for being a good person,” Michael said, News 3 Las Vegas reported.

“I didn’t have enough time to say thank you. I was just shaken up but I’m so glad I got to see you again and it means a lot to me,” Lauren told the woman in footage shown by Fox 5.

“The screams made me think of my own child,” Lontz said. “I would only hope someone would jump in and help her if she was in a similar situation. I wouldn’t even think it’s motherly — it’s just the human thing to do.”

Stephanie Lontz rushed to assist by standing between Lauren Ray and the pit bull. ABC5

Lontz also explained that being an Amazon driver can often involve more than making deliveries.

“Two days prior I had been bit by a dog, two days before that I had saved a baby that wasn’t even 2 years old get locked in a house,” she said. “I mean, we really go through a lot, and we’re there when other people aren’t, and sometimes it’s not even recognized.

“I have a co-worker who put out a fire the other day. It’s just we’re really there when sometimes nobody’s there,” Lontz added.

An Amazon rep said that they “appreciate [Stephanie Lontz’s] service to Amazon and really to your community.” ABC5

Amazon workers and 702 Logistics, a local courier company contracted by the e-commerce giant, later rewarded Lontz by giving her family four tickets to a special Las Vegas Christmas attraction in the city.

“We saw that video and honestly that was something that I’ve never seen before,” an Amazon rep told the Sun. “And just appreciate your service to Amazon and really to your community.”