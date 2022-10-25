Amazon driver killed in front yard after apparent dog attack

An Amazon delivery driver was found dead outside a home in Missouri following an apparent dog attack, leading cops to shoot dead two aggressive animals, officials said.

According to the Ray County Sheirff’s Office, deputies were called to a home off Highway O in Excelsior Springs at around 7 p.m. Monday and discovered the victim dead in the front yard.

Neighbors reported that an Amazon van had been parked with its lights on at the residence for several hours, Sheriff Scott Childrers said.

The driver’s injuries were consistent with an animal mauling, and two dogs were observed at the scene, reported Fox 4 KC.

Deputies shot one dog, which entered the house through a blood-stained dog door.

This Amazon van had been parked for hours in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Monday before deputies were called and found the driver dead in a yard. FOX4 News Kansas City

Two aggressive dogs that were found near the seemingly mauled driver were shot and killed by deputies. FOX4 News Kansas City

They followed the animal into the house and killed that dog and a second one that was inside and appeared aggressive, the sheriff said.

“Due to the fact of the nature of some of the injuries to the male driver, we can’t confirm or deny if (the dogs) were the cause of the death of the driver, however we wanted to be safe,” Childers said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that animal bites played a role in the Amazon worker’s death, but a medical examiner will make the final determination.

The victim has not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon, and no details have been released about the owners of the two slain dogs who were described as a German shepherd and an English mastiff, according to the station KSHB.

The driver had injuries consistent with an animal mauling, according to officials. FOX4 News Kansas City

Amazon has released a statement addressing the death of the delivery driver.

“We’re deeply saddened by tonight’s tragic incident involving a member of our Amazon family and will be providing support to the team and the driver’s loved ones,” the company stated.

“We are assisting law enforcement in their investigation.”