Amazon CEO Andy Jassy took a 99% pay cut in 2022—and earned less than founder Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy may be the leader of the e-commerce giant, but that doesn’t mean he’s taking home the biggest slice of the pie.

This week Jassy released his 2022 letter to shareholders, which outlined his plans for markets he wanted the brand to dominate in, revealed ongoing investments in A.I. and reiterated a summon to staff to return to the office.

Alongside the letter was the release of the company’s proxy statement for the preceding financial year, which revealed the pay packets of not only Jassy but his peers at the top of the chain.

The document, released Thursday, revealed that Jassy took home $1,298,723 in 2022. The total is made up of a salary of $317,500 and $981,223 in 401(k) payments and additional security costs.

The seven-figure package is represent more than a 99% cut from the compensation Jassy took home the year before, when he was awarded $212 million in stock to be vested over 10 years. According to Insider, Jassy vested $31.9 million in 2022 and is expected to vest $18.9 million in 2023.

Although his total compensation dropped, Jassy—who has been in the role of CEO for two years—actually had a salary rise in 2022.

The document shows that in 2021 Jassy’s base salary sat at $175,000, the same figure he received in 2020.

In 2022 this increased by 80% to $317,500, the same figure received by Amazon Web Services CEO, Adam Selipsky.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Fortune when contacted for comment.

Jassy vs Bezos

As the titan who built Amazon into the behemoth it is today, it’s no wonder founder Jeff Bezos is still compensated more than $1.5 million a year by the company.

Bezos, who founded the then-virtual bookstore out of his garage in 1994, received a salary of $81,840 for his role as founder and executive chairman as well as $1.6 million in security costs.

The company adds: “The amount of the reported security expenses for Mr. Bezos is especially reasonable in light of his low salary and the fact that he has never received any stock-based compensation.”

Bezos, worth $126 billion according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, may not have received any stock-based compensation but he is still the majority shareholder in the company.

He owns roughly 10% of the shares in the business, a chunk worth about $90 billion, despite having gifted vast swathes of his stock to non-profit organizations. In 2022 alone, Bezos reportedly gifted around $600 million worth of Amazon shares, including 1.9 million shares on Nov. 3 and 4 to charitable organizations. He did not disclose the recipients.

Which Big Tech CEO earns the most?

Apple CEO Tim Cook has not only managed to avoid making mass layoffs like those instituted by his peers in Big Tech, but he also took home one of the biggest compensation packages.

According to the tech giant’s proxy filing this year, Cook received a package of $99,420,097: a $3 million salary—as had been the case for the previous two years—$82,994,164 in stock awards, $12,000,000 in a Non-Equity Incentive Plan and $1,425,933 in all other compensation, relating to payments including 401(k) payments, private aircraft costs and security service costs.

Over at Microsoft, CEO and chairman Satya Nadella received $54,946,310 in 2022. That’s up from $49,858,280 the year prior courtesy of an increase in stock awards. His base salary of $2.5 million stayed he same as it had in 2021 and 2020.

The amount Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, took home for 2022 isn’t yet released but watchers can be fairly certain the figure will remain in the single-digits when the 2023 proxy statement is released.

Since 2013 Zuckerberg has had a salary of just $1, but did accrue compensation of more nearly $27 million for other expenses in 2021. Meta explained: “The amounts reported include approximately $15,195,103, $13,439,634, and $10,463,717 in 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively, for costs related to personal security for Mr. Zuckerberg at his residences and during personal travel pursuant to Mr. Zuckerberg’s overall security program.

“The amounts reported for each year also include an annual pre-tax allowance of $10,000,000 to cover additional costs related to Mr. Zuckerberg and his family’s personal security.

“The amounts reported also include approximately $1,627,957, $1,848,630, and $2,952,255 in 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively, for costs related to personal usage of private aircraft.”

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai’s most recent compensation figures show his salary for 2021 was $2 million, the same as the year before but an increase on his 2019 pay packet of $650,000.

In 2019 however, Pichai was awarded $276,612,072 in stock. He didn’t receive other stock awards in 2020 or 2021.

Pichai’s total compensation for 2021 was rounded up to $6.3 million as it included just over $4 million for personal security.

