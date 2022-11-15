Amazon Begins Mass Job Cuts

Amazon  (AMZN) – Get Free Report, the e-commerce giant, began Tuesday to carry out massive job cuts to respond to the economic slowdown likely to turn into a recession in the coming months. 

The company is expected to cut 10,000 jobs, or about 3% of its corporate workforce, an unprecedented move in its history.

The owner of Whole Foods has begun notifying impacted employees. Based on testimonials and posts on social networks, the reduction in staff affects several divisions, including Alexa and the Luna cloud gaming unit.