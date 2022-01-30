Amazon, AMD, Alphabet, Exxon Mobil, General Motors, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

Text size





It’s another busy week of fourth-quarter results, with roughly one in five S&P 500 companies scheduled to report.

L3Harris Technologies



and Otis Worldwide kick things off on Monday, followed by a busy Tuesday: Alphabet,

Exxon Mobil

,

Advanced Micro Devices,

General Motors

,



Starbucks

,

and

PayPal Holdings



all report.

On Wednesday,

Meta Platforms

,

Qualcomm

,

T-Mobile US

,

and

Marathon Petroleum



report.

Amazon.com

,

Ford Motor

,

Merck,

ConocoPhillips

,

and

Eli Lilly



will be Thursday’s highlights, then

Bristol Myers Squibb



closes the week on Friday.

The economic-data highlight of the week will be Jobs Friday. Labor Department data is expected to show a gain of 150,000 nonfarm payrolls in January, after an increase of 199,000 in December. The Institute for Supply Management will release the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for January on Tuesday, followed by the Services equivalent on Thursday.

Economists will also be tuning in to the European Central Bank’s next monetary-policy decision on Thursday. The ECB is unlikely to budge its target interest rate this year.

Monday 1/31

L3Harris Technologies,





NXP Semiconductors

,

Otis Worldwide, and





Trane Technologies



report quarterly results.

The Institute for Supply Management releases its Chicago Purchasing Manager Index for January. The consensus estimate is for a 60.2 reading, about three points less than the December figure.

Tuesday 2/1

Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Chubb,





Electronic Arts

,





Equity Residential

,

Exxon Mobil,





Franklin Resources

,

General Motors,





Gilead Sciences

,

PayPal Holdings,





PulteGroup

,

Starbucks, and





United Parcel Service



report earnings.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. Expectations are that there were 10.1 million job openings on December’s last business day, a half-million less than in November. Openings now outnumber the unemployed.

The ISM releases its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for January. Economists forecast a 58 reading, about level with December’s.

Wednesday 2/2





AbbVie

,





AmerisourceBergen

,





Boston Scientific

,





D.R. Horton

,





Emerson Electric

,





Humana

,





Johnson Controls International

,

Marathon Petroleum,





McKesson

,

Meta Platforms,





MetLife

,





Novartis

,





Novo Nordisk

,





Old Dominion Freight Line

,

Qualcomm,





Sony Group

,

T-Mobile US,





Thermo Fisher Scientific

,

and





Waste Management



report quarterly results.

ADP releases its National Employment Report for January. Private-sector employment is seen increasing by 215,000 jobs, after 807,000 were added in December.

Thursday 2/3





Activision Blizzard

,





Allstate

,

Amazon.com,





Becton Dickinson

,





Biogen

,





Cardinal Health

,





Cigna

,





Clorox

,

ConocoPhillips, Cummins, Eli Lilly,





Estée Lauder

,

Ford Motor,





Fortinet

,

Hershey,





Honeywell International

,





Illinois Tool Works

,





Intercontinental Exchange

,

Merck, Ralph Lauren,





Shell

,

and Snap release earnings.

The European Central Bank announces its monetary-policy decision. The ECB is widely expected to keep its key short-term interest rates unchanged at negative 0.5%. Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, has said it’s unlikely to raise rates this year.

ISM releases its Services Purchasing Managers’ Index for January. Consensus estimate is for a 58.9 reading, about three points less than in December.

Friday 2/4

The Labor Department releases the jobs report for January. The economy is expected to add 150,000 positions after a gain of 199,000 in December. The unemployment rate is seen remaining unchanged at 3.9%.





Air Products & Chemicals

,





Aon

,

Bristol Myers Squibb,





Cboe Global Markets

,

Eaton,





Hartford Financial Services Group

,





Prudential Financial

,





Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

,

and





Sanofi



hold conference calls to discuss quarterly results.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at [email protected]