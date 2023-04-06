Amateur Sam Bennett just 3 shots back of leaders after historic bogey-free round

Sam Bennett was incredibly nervous on Thursday morning at Augusta National, and it’s easy to see why.

The 23-year-old U.S. Amateur champion was preparing to play in his first ever Masters, and he was doing so alongside defending champion and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler.

“It was a long wait,” Bennett said. “This morning I was anxious. I was fiddling around. I couldn’t really sit still. I was ready to get off that box.”

Turns out, Bennett had nothing to worry about.

Bennett carded a 4-under 68 on Thursday, which has him just three shots back of the leaders after 18 holes. He’s the first amateur to sit inside the top-10 at the Masters after the first round since Ryan Moore did so in 2005, and he’s the first amateur in the last 30 years to card a bogey-free round at the tournament.

Bennett didn’t waste any time, either. He birdied the first hole after sinking a 19-foot putt to get under par instantly.

He then chipped in for eagle on the second hole, which dropped him to 3-under.

“I had all these bad thoughts [coming into the week]. What if I bogey the 1st or double?’” he said.

“And then I rolled in a putt, and I was able to chip in on [No. 2]. That really settled me down. Got off to a hot start, and I was able to keep it going with some steady golf.”

Bennett carded one more birdie, he made a 23-foot putt at the par-3 sixth, and then parred the rest of the way.

“Bogey-free, that’s something I love probably the most out of everything,” he said. “To go around this place bogey-free is pretty cool.”

Sam Bennett is the first amateur to card a bogey-free round at the Masters in the last 30 years. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Bennett is one of several amateurs in the field this week. He played at Texas A&M, and then won the U.S. Amateur Championship in August, which both earned him a spot in the Masters and the U.S. Open later this summer. He finished T49 at the U.S. Open last year, too.

Bennett still has a long way to go at Augusta National this week. No amateur has ever won the major, either.

But considering where he’s at, and how he handled golf’s biggest stage early on, Bennett is ready for the rest of the week.