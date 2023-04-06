Amateur Sam Bennett 3 shots back of leaders after historic bogey-free round

Sam­ Bennett was incredibly nervous Thursday morning at Augusta National, and it’s easy to see why.

The 23-year-old U.S. Amateur champion was preparing to play in his first Masters, and he was doing so alongside defending champion and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler.

“It was a long wait,” Bennett said. “This morning I was anxious. I was fiddling around. I couldn’t really sit still. I was ready to get off that box.”

Turns out, Bennett had nothing to worry about.

Bennett carded a 4-under 68 on Thursday, which has him 3 shots back of the leaders after 18 holes. He’s the first amateur to sit inside the top 10 at the Masters after the first round since Ryan Moore did so in 2005, and he’s the first amateur in the past 30 years to card a bogey-free round at the tournament.

Bennett didn’t waste any time, either. He birdied the first hole, sinking a 19-foot putt to get under par instantly.

He then chipped in for eagle on the second hole, which dropped him to 3-under.

“I had all these bad thoughts [coming into the week]. ‘What if I bogey the first or double?’” he said.

“And then I rolled in a putt, and I was able to chip in on [No. 2]. That really settled me down. Got off to a hot start, and I was able to keep it going with some steady golf.”

Bennett carded one more birdie, made a 23-foot putt at the par-3 sixth and parred the rest of the way.

“Bogey-free, that’s something I love probably the most out of everything,” he said. “To go around this place bogey-free is pretty cool.”

Bennett is one of several amateurs in the field this week. He played at Texas A&M and won the U.S. Amateur Championship in August, which earned him a spot in both the Masters and the U.S. Open later this summer. He finished T-49 at the U.S. Open last year.

Bennett has a long way to go at Augusta National this week. No amateur has ever won the major, either.

But considering where he stands and how he handled golf’s biggest stage on the first day, Bennett is ready for the rest of the week.