Amari’s new friend, Dallas’ secret weapon

Dallas has a number of players who will be asked to play a bigger role in 2022 because of a free agent departure. Perhaps no one player fits that bill better than defensive end Dorance Armstrong, Jr/. Armstrong quietly showed major improvement in his game in 2021, and he could be due for a breakout as he inherits some of Randy Gregory’s snaps.

Alongside Armstrong, there are some other unexpected players that could carve out a role on the active roster in 2022. Dallas has an impressive list of undrafted free agents, and have shown a knack for developing homegrown talent. So who are some sleepers to watch out for this season?

Cowboys management said the club wasn’t done yet in free agency, but the best remaining free agents are flying off the market. The most recent notable signing was Jadeveon Clowney, as he signed a deal to return to the Browns on Sunday. Clowney is joined in Cleveland by Amari Cooper in a trade that was named one of the most impactful of the offseason.

Plus, the Dallas defense should be very strong again in 2022, and Cowboys add a second team, the Broncos, to their joint practice opponent list.

Ranking 2022 NFL defenses: Rams, Bills, Saints most likely units to crack the top 10 :: CBS Sports

Link

The Cowboys’ defensive improvement in their first year under Dan Quinn was staggering, and an improvement of that size was impossible to predict.

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin acknowledges that the Cowboys turnover rate may regress in 2022, but still ranks the Dallas defense as one of the 12 best in the league.

Dubin credits Quinn’s scheme, Micah Parson’s abilities, consistent safety play from Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker, and a full season of Demarcus Lawrence as just a few reasons to be positive about Dallas’ defense.

Rank’Em: Will Tyler Smith Ever Reach “Steal” Level? :: The Mothership

Link

As this article by Cowboys staff writer Nick Eatman mentions, it’s not easy to for NFL teams to get a steal with your first-round draft pick, as first-round picks are expected to be great players.

That being said, the Cowboys have managed to add a number of insane values in the first round, including Micah Parsons just last year. Find out nine more excellent Round 1 additions, ranked by Eatman in order of the value of the pick.

Cowboys may have found another UDFA defensive weapon :: The Landry Hat

Link

By all accounts the Cowboys were able to add a great group of undrafted free agents in the days following the draft. One member of the group includes USC defensive back Isaac Taylor-Stuart.

Terence Watson of The Landry Hat discusses Taylor-Stuart’s strong start at rookie mini camp, and the path for the versatile defender to make the roster.

Jadeveon Clowney is re-signing with the Cleveland Browns, not joining the Dallas Cowboys :: Blogging the Boys

Link

The Cowboys front office has made it clear that they were going to be active, to some degree, in free agency after the NFL draft. However, the top remaining free agents are flying off the market.

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney was near the top of all “best remaining free agent” lists, but it was revealed on Sunday that Clowney would be returning to the Browns.

The Best-Kept Secret on Every NFL Roster Heading into 2022 Season :: Bleacher Report

Link

Despite recording five sacks and playing over 50% of the Cowboy’s defensive snaps a year ago, defensive end Dorance Armstrong is still relatively under-the-radar compared to some of his Dallas teammates. The Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton agrees, as he listed Armstrong as the “Best kept secret” on the Cowboys roster.

Cowboys and Broncos set for joint practices in August :: NBC Sports

Link

A few weeks ago it was announced that the Cowboys would be holding joint practices with the Chargers, and this week the Cowboys added the Broncos to their list of practice opponents. The Broncos should be a good measur8ng stick for the Cowboys in August, as Denver traded for Russell Wilson and is projected to be one of the better teams in the AFC.

5 Potential Sleepers Ahead of Cowboys 2022 Season :: Inside the Star

Link

Mentioned earlier as a potential player to watch in 2022, DE Dorance Armstrong headlines a group of five potential “sleepers” that could have big impacts for Dall this season. Armstrong is joined on Jess Haynie of Inside the Star’s list by WR James Washington, TE Sean McKeon, CB Nahshon Wright, and QB Will Grier.

Ten most impactful NFL trades of the 2022 offseason :: NFL.com

Link

The Dallas Cowboys were featured on NFL Network’s list of the ten most impactful NFL offseason trades for sending Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. Cooper is expected to be far-and-away the best pass-catcher for the Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Dallas used the fifth and sixth round picks that they received from Cleveland on OT Matt Waletzko and LB Devin Harper.

Cowboys WR T.J. Vasher could stand out as depth option for 2022 season :: Blogging the Boys

Link

After CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, nothing is certain about the Cowboys wide receiver depth chart moving forward. Players such as Simi Fehoko, Noah Brown, T.J. Vasher, and others are competing for the last spots on the roster at wideout.

Sean Martin of Blogging the Boys elaborates on Vasher’s career to this point, his skillset, and a few ways that could put him in play to be a surprise name on the final 53

