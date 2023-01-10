Amarin’s stock is up 17% on strong revenue estimates for 2022

U.S.-listed shares of Amarin Corp. PLC
AMRN,
rallied about 17% in trading on Tuesday afternoon after the company shared better-than-expected sales estimates for 2022. In a news release and during a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Amarin said it now expects revenue of $367 million to $369 million for the year. The FactSet consensus is $365 million. Amarin’s stock is down 48.3% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500
SPX,
has declined 16.8%.
