Amarin and ViewRay Stock See Action From Activist Investors

Amarin and ViewRay Stock See Action From Activist Investors

by

These disclosures are from 13Ds filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13Ds are filed within 10 days of an entity’s attaining more than 5% in any class of a company’s securities. Subsequent changes in holdings or intentions must be reported in amended filings. This material is from Jan. 19 through Jan. 25, 2023. Source: VerityData

Activist Holdings

Amarin


(AMRN)

Sarissa Capital revealed a stake of 25,210,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company—6.2% of the outstanding stock. Sarissa Capital revealed on Jan. 10 that it had formally requested that Amarin call a special meeting of shareholders to nominate seven directors to Amarin’s board and to remove Per Wold-Olsen as chairman.