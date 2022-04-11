Amari Rodgers’ big day

Former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers has had one of the most important days of his life, if not the most to date.

Rodgers announced his great news to Twitter earlier today, letting everyone know that he is now a father.

Great news for a great guy; the rest of Rodgers’ 2022 will be quite a year for the wide out, entering his second NFL season with the Green Bay Packers, along with the addition of a newborn to keep him busy.

The Clemson community will look forward to Rodgers’ future in the NFL and now the bright future of his newborn boy Casen.