Browns receiver Amari Cooper injured his ankle during a scramble drill late in practice, Dan Labbe of cleveland.com reports.

As Deshaun Watson rolled out of the pocket, Cooper changed directions and then went down. He stayed on the ground and was treated by the training staff.

Cooper walked around behind the team afterward with no noticeable limp, per Labbe.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not have an update on the team’s No. 1 receiver.

“I haven’t gotten the full report. I’ll update you guys tomorrow,” he said.

The Browns have some depth issues at the position. Rookie David Bell still is unable to practice with a foot injury; Anthony Schwartz left Thursday’s practice with a knee injury; and undrafted rookie Isaiah Weston was carted off the field Saturday and waived with an injury designation Monday.

The Browns added receiver Derrick Dillon, who played for the Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL.

Amari Cooper injures ankle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk