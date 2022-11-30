Amanda Seyfried Questions Lindsay Lohan If ‘Mean Girls’ Sequel Is Ever Going To Happen – The Hamden Journal

Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried had a Mean Girls reunion and are questioning if a Mean Girls sequel to the original film is ever going to happen.

During a conversation that both actors had for Interview magazine, Seyfried was not entirely sure that a follow-up to the 2004 comedy would ever come to fruition.

“I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway,” Seyfried said about starring in the musical show. “Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?”

Lohan replied, “I don’t know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, ‘Oh no.’ We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone.”

The Veronica Mars alum said, “Yeah. It would just be completely different.”

Mean Girls is a film by Tina Fey based on “Queen Bees and Wannabes” by Rosalind Wiseman. The comedy starred Lohan, Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams.

“Anyway, Tina is busy,” Seyfried added of making a follow-up sequel. “She’ll get around to it. Listen, we’re all part of each other’s worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults.”

Lohan added, “Yeah, everyone’s still the same. It’s fun to have certain memories that we can’t share with anyone else.”

Although the stars talk about making Mean Girls 2, the fact is that that title already exists. In 2011, a television film was produced for ABC Family as a sequel to Mean Girls but the movie doesn’t make reference to the events of the original. The only link between both works is the presence of Tim Meadows as Principle Ron Duvall and “The Plastics” clique.

A Broadway musical was produced in 2018 and closed down in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. In 2021, it was confirmed that a film adaptation of the musical was being worked on with Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne tapped to direct.